Iran beats record in exporting oil, gas condensate

The spokesman for the Iranian Government reported on Tuesday that the country has set a record in its export of oil and gas condensate in the recent month after the onset of the new round of sanctions against the country four years ago, adding that the country has witnessed a decrease in growth of liquidity to 34.3 percent, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

A decrease in the growth of liquidity is an indication of the country's success in bringing inflation under control, Bahadori Jahromi noted.

The spokesman went on to say that the 60 percent growth in foreign income was achieved during the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21, 2022).

The government spares no effort to foil the sanctions and take measures to remove them, he said adding that the government will not tie the country’s economy to the issue of sanctions.

As he stressed, the key to removing the problems is inside the country.

Once, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said that he would not tie people's livelihoods to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).