Iran continues cooperation with IAEA - FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for reaching Iranians' interests, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a video message on Thursday, Amirabdollahian congratulated the Iranians on the 44th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying that it had been a pleasure over the past four decades to witness the tremendous and significant progress of the country in the fields of science and technology, defense, industrial, aerospace, medicine, and other various areas.

Describing the Islamic Republic of Iran as a progressive country in the region, he underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country with a superior geopolitical position and great Islamic civilization, is working to lift sanctions.

Stressing that Iran has never left diplomacy and the negotiating table, Amirabdollahian noted that wherever there are some benefits to the great nation of Iran, the government is actively present.

He further noted that they strongly support the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.