Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapon - US State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iran should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a briefing, while answering a question about Iran's further steps in regard with its nuclear program, Trend reports.

"It continues to be a first principle for this administration that Iran should not – that Iran not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. We have always believed, we continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to reach that solution, but we have seen no progress in terms of actions from the Iranian Government in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Nasser Kanaani, Spokesperson for the Iranian MFA, said that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was seriously damaged when the US withdrew from it.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.