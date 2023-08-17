Iranian, Russian presidents discuss implementation of economic agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, Deputy President of Iran for Political Affairs Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on his page on the "X" social network (Twitter), Trend reports.

It is noted that during a telephone conversation, the parties reviewed the implementation of economic agreements between Tehran and Moscow. Jamshid said that the heads of state also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus region. He noted that the implementation of various economic agreements, including the North-South International Transit Corridor and energy agreements, was also among the main topics of discussion.