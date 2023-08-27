Iran to boost production from its South Pars field through acidizing wells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The head of the development project for Iran's South Pars phases 22-23-24 at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) has revealed plans to recommence acidizing operations in 16 production wells of these phases during August 24-29, Trend reports.

Amirfarzan Fazelian explained that acidizing activities in the wells of South Pars phases 22-23-24 had been suspended since 2021 due to certain issues. He added that the comprehensive acidification of the remaining 16 wells is expected to lead to an increase in gas production from these phases in South Pars.

Fazelian indicated that this initiative will contribute an additional 11,326,739 cubic meters of gas to the production capacity of South Pars phases 22, 23, and 24.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

Over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2021–March 20, 2022), Iran produced a total of 231 billion cubic meters of rich gas from the South Pars gas field.