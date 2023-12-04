Iranian Foreign Minister embarks on visit to Russia

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 4 December 2023 23:51 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian departed on a visit to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the minister will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Caspian region. The ministry noted that it is also planned to hold a bilateral meeting with Abdollahian's Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries will meet in Moscow on December 5 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan - are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

