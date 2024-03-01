Attack on Tehran polling station - reports of casualties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Three Basij militia members were wounded during an attack on a polling station in Tehran's Darabad area, the Deputy Governor of Iran's Tehran Province Mohsun Naibi said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the person responsible for the polling station attack has been apprehended, and those injured in the attack with cold weapons (knives) are in serious condition, with one of them losing an eye.



It should be noted that Iran is holding its 12th parliamentary election as well as the 6th Assembly of Experts poll.



The election started at 08:00 and is taking place in 1,218 constituencies and over 59,000 voting booths throughout 31 provinces.

Some, 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. The current speaker of the Iranian Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Assembly of Experts, responsible for supervising the Supreme Leader of Iran’s appointment, dismissal, and overall conduct, has 144 candidates battling for 88 available seats. The current chairman of the Assembly is Ahmad Jannati.

