EU condemns attack on Iranian diplomatic consulate in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The EU has condemned the attack on an Iranian diplomatic consulate in Syria's Damascus, Trend reports.

"The European Union condemns the attack on an Iranian diplomatic installation in Damascus on 1 April, as well as the reported casualties. In this highly tense regional situation, it is imperative to show utmost restraint. Further escalation in the region is in no one’s interest," Peter Stano, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

He noted that the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases and in all circumstances in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, on April 1, as a result of an Israeli Air Force airstrike on the Mezeh neighborhood in Damascus at about 17:00 local time, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy Mohammad Haji Rahimi were killed, the IRGC reported.