Iran denies intentions to aggravate relations with Israel - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran doesn't intend to enter into conflict with Israel unless the Israeli side takes new steps, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian said, Trend reports.

According to him, if Israel acts against Iran's interests, Iran's next response will be immediate and maximal.

In response to reports of Israel's attack on Iran on the night of April 19, the Iranian minister noted that there were no attacks during last night's incident.

"The quadcopters shot down in Isfahan were launched from within the city. These quadcopters are toys used by children in Iran.

Regarding Iran's attack on Israel with missiles and UAVs, Iran simply wanted to make a warning. Iran could have targeted Haifa, Tel Aviv, and all of Israel's ports, but it targeted two military bases that were used to attack the embassy building in Damascus. Iran wanted to demonstrate to the world that it has the will to defend its interests and national security," noted the minister.

As previously reported, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) attacked Israel with cruise and ballistic missiles under the code name Operation True Promise. The attacks were carried out in response to Israel's bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1. This is the first direct military conflict between the two countries.

On the morning of April 14, Iran announced the end of the operation against Israel.

On April 19, the Iranian side announced that at nearly 03:00 (GMT +4), unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted over Isfahan. After that, with the help of an air defense system, they were 'destroyed in the sky'.

