President of Iran pays official visit to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has departed for the Pakistani capital Islamabad today as part of a two-day visit, Trend reports.

The Iranian president was met by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and other officials.

During the visit, Raisi will meet and hold talks with Pakistani officials.

Cooperation documents between the two countries in the fields of trade, health, economy, security, justice, and agriculture are expected to be signed during the Iranian president's visit.

