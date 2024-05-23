Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 23

Iran Materials 23 May 2024 10:34 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 7 currency prices increased, while 88 fell compared to May 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,513 rials, while on May 22, one euro was 45,612 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 23

Rial on May 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,490

53,362

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,955

46,166

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,916

3,926

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,929

3,929

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,100

6,114

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,857

136,867

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,080

15,088

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,837

26,905

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,121

109,107

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,726

30,851

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,639

25,667

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,303

2,309

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,305

1,305

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,867

28,030

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,120

31,172

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,833

35,842

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,400

1,401

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,513

31,499

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,679

8,703

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,801

5,806

100 Thai baths

THB

115,159

116,289

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,951

8,965

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,737

30,867

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,513

45,612

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,504

9,480

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,357

15,358

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,620

2,625

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

585

585

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,348

72,472

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,893

3,869

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 485,596 rials, and the price of $1 is 448,11 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more