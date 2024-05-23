Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 7 currency prices increased, while 88 fell compared to May 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,513 rials, while on May 22, one euro was 45,612 rials.

Currency Rial on May 23 Rial on May 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,490 53,362 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,955 46,166 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,916 3,926 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,929 3,929 1 Danish krone DKK 6,100 6,114 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,857 136,867 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,080 15,088 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,837 26,905 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,381 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,121 109,107 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,726 30,851 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,639 25,667 1 South African rand ZAR 2,303 2,309 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,305 1,305 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,867 28,030 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,120 31,172 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,833 35,842 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,400 1,401 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,513 31,499 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,679 8,703 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,801 5,806 100 Thai baths THB 115,159 116,289 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,951 8,965 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,737 30,867 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,513 45,612 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,504 9,480 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,357 15,358 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,620 2,625 1 Afghan afghani AFN 585 585 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,348 72,472 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,893 3,869 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 485,596 rials, and the price of $1 is 448,11 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel