Iran clings to constructive strategy for cooperation with IAEA - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Iran's strategy in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is constructive, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani said during a press conference in Tehran on May 27, Trend reports.

According to him, the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran and the holding of negotiations are a continuation of Iran's strategy of constructive understanding with the IAEA towards overcoming unknown issues and developing cooperation.

“Iran has always stated that the IAEA should focus on Iran's nuclear issue as part of its professional strategy. Political strategies and the intervention of some players in this issue cannot contribute to the development of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. It is expected that other players will pay attention to Iran's constructive strategy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology kicked off May 6–8 in Iran's Isfahan. The conference was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also visited Iran to attend the conference.

To note, in March last year (2023), an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement on the agreement was made. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel