IAEA raises concerns over Iran’s growing stockpile of enriched uranium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase, including that enriched up to 60 percent, said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Trend reports.

"Regarding the issue of Iran’s nuclear program, you have my latest report on Verification and monitoring in Iran in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015). You will note that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to increase, including that enriched up to 60 percent. The Agency has lost continuity of knowledge concerning the production and inventory of centrifuges, rotors and bellows, heavy water and uranium ore concentrate," he said, as he addressed the board of governors.

Grossi pointed out that it has been more than three years since Iran stopped provisionally applying its Additional Protocol and, therefore, it is also over three years since the IAEA was able to conduct complementary access in Iran.

"There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues. Iran has not provided the Agency with technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at Varamin and Turquzabad or informed the Agency of the current location(s) of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment," the IAEA chief added.