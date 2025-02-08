Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 8

Iran Materials 8 February 2025 12:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 31 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 13 moved down compared to February 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,887 rials, and one euro is 589,629 rials, while on February 6, one euro was 592,763 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 8

Rial on February 6

1 US dollar

USD

570,887

569,020

1 British pound

GBP

707,563

711,896

1 Swiss franc

CHF

627,215

631,519

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,172

52,259

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,719

50,751

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,035

79,462

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,506

6,515

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,449

154,941

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,849,158

1,844,651

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,603

204,004

100 Japanese yens

JPY

377,258

373,497

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,277

73,074

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,482,743

1,477,914

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,911

398,364

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,579

324,068

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,986

30,709

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,866

15,846

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,870

5,832

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,837

156,324

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,578

43,441

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

357,488

358,105

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,237

151,739

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,518,316

1,513,351

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,384

422,298

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,571

467,074

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,171

19,021

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,434

407,018

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,272

115,809

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,330

78,245

100 Thai baht

THB

1,687,189

1,697,674

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,748

128,654

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,494

394,387

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,200

802,567

1 euro

EUR

589,629

592,763

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,360

109,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,022

202,283

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,922

34,894

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,701

7,652

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,584

174,000

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,817

334,664

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

982,096

982,895

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,125

52,114

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,125

162,587

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,663

10,628

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,171 rials and $1 costs 689,533 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 692,773 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,752 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 866,000–869,000 rials, while one euro is about 894,000–897,000 rials.

