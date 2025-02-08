Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 31 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 13 moved down compared to February 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,887 rials, and one euro is 589,629 rials, while on February 6, one euro was 592,763 rials.

Currency Rial on February 8 Rial on February 6 1 US dollar USD 570,887 569,020 1 British pound GBP 707,563 711,896 1 Swiss franc CHF 627,215 631,519 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,172 52,259 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,719 50,751 1 Danish krone DKK 79,035 79,462 1 Indian rupee INR 6,506 6,515 1 UAE dirham AED 155,449 154,941 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,849,158 1,844,651 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,603 204,004 100 Japanese yens JPY 377,258 373,497 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,277 73,074 1 Omani rial OMR 1,482,743 1,477,914 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,911 398,364 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,579 324,068 1 South African rand ZAR 30,986 30,709 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,866 15,846 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,870 5,832 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,837 156,324 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,578 43,441 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 357,488 358,105 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,237 151,739 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,518,316 1,513,351 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,384 422,298 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,571 467,074 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,171 19,021 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,434 407,018 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,272 115,809 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,330 78,245 100 Thai baht THB 1,687,189 1,697,674 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,748 128,654 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,494 394,387 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,200 802,567 1 euro EUR 589,629 592,763 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,360 109,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,022 202,283 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,922 34,894 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,701 7,652 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,584 174,000 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,817 334,664 100 Philippine pesos PHP 982,096 982,895 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,125 52,114 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,125 162,587 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,663 10,628

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,171 rials and $1 costs 689,533 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 692,773 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,752 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 866,000–869,000 rials, while one euro is about 894,000–897,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel