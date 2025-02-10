Iran, Türkiye negotiate necessity of strengthening bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The significance of developing relations between Iran and Türkiye across various sectors has been emphasized during a phone conversation between Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

The Iranian foreign minister labeled the recent political consultations between the two countries led by the deputy foreign ministers as important and effective during the phone call.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for both nations.

The sides noted that the goal is to increase the annual trade turnover between Iran and Türkiye to $30 billion.

