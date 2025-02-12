Iran-Turkmenistan talks to shape future of bilateral relations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The ongoing discussions between Iran and Turkmenistan are set to foster the growth of bilateral cooperation, said Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on February 12, Meredov stressed that political relations between the two nations are constantly developing, with high-level official visits between the two states.

Meredov emphasized the close cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan on international peace and security, as well as environmental matters.

"Trade cooperation is one of the key areas of collaboration between the two countries. Specifically, developing partnerships in energy, electricity, gas, transportation, freight, and ecology is of great importance. Both countries have significant potential in these fields," he said.

The Foreign Minister also stated that the countries agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission on economic cooperation soon.

To note, on February 11, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister visited Iran at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi to meet and negotiate with high-ranking Iranian officials.

