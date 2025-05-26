Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin tumbles in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight price drop in the local market amid continued currency fluctuations following the adoption of a floating exchange rate system. The value of gold coins and bullion remains highly sensitive to changes in monetary policy and exchange rates.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy