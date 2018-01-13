Iran’s “doing business” rank falls

13 January 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran offers cars at Mercantile Exchange
Business 15 November 2017 12:15
Kazakhstan ranks 36th in Doing Business 2018 rating
Central Asia 1 November 2017 11:38
Iran’s inflation rate on verge of 10%
Business 28 October 2017 12:23
Iran struggles to find way into Central Asian markets
Business 24 October 2017 15:26
Gradual rise in forex rate may help Iran slow down imports
Business 14 October 2017 12:57
Gradual rise in forex rate may help Iran slow down imports
Business 13 October 2017 13:08
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news 11:00 GMT 18 Sep
Business 18 September 2017 17:13
Removal of subsidized US dollar in Iran to help unify exchange rates?
Economy news 15 September 2017 23:59
Removal of subsidized US dollar in Iran to help unify exchange rates?
Economy news 14 September 2017 14:45
Iran’s economic growth stands at 6.5%
Business 6 September 2017 10:59
Iran’s economy requires reforms as inflation nears double digits
Business 2 June 2017 11:11
Iran’s economy requires reforms as inflation nears double digits
Business 1 June 2017 21:02
Iran gains impressive recovery, but with uncertainty- IMF
Business 1 March 2017 11:06
Iran gains impressive recovery, but with uncertainty- IMF
Business 28 February 2017 15:13
Iran’s GDP to reach $472B in 5 years
Business 28 February 2017 15:10
London hosts international forum on Iran business
Business 28 November 2016 19:04
US, UK, France, Germany announcement ensures immunity of Iran business
Business 21 May 2016 12:59
Officials say Boeing interested in doing business with Iran airlines
Business 14 April 2016 08:32