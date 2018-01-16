Iran unveils details of loans paid off to industry sector

16 January 2018 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
German delegation to discuss business ties in Tehran
Business 10 January 15:47
France to invest more in Iran’s health sector
Business 4 January 12:30
France to invest more in Iran’s health sector
Business 27 December 2017 17:44
Iran’s polymer output up by 14%
Business 26 December 2017 15:42
Iran’s service sector attracts 40% of bank loans
Business 25 December 2017 09:33
Iran’s service sector attracts 40% of bank loans
Business 20 December 2017 12:43
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Nov. 28
Business 28 November 2017 14:18
Iran’s export performance based on sectors
Business 25 November 2017 16:13
Some 30% of Iran's banking loans fall on industry, mining sectors
Business 21 November 2017 20:55
A glance at Iran’s authorized projects for foreign investment
Business 21 November 2017 16:34
Some 30% of Iranian banks’ loans fall on industry, mining sectors
Business 15 November 2017 17:06
Iran’s tile and ceramic industry reviving
Business 10 November 2017 08:49
Mineral, metal industries promising on TSE
Business 8 November 2017 08:33
Mineral, metal industries promising on TSE
Business 7 November 2017 22:00
Iran home appliances output falls
Business 6 November 2017 16:29
Iran’s tile and ceramic industry reviving
Business 6 November 2017 15:36
Iran's shoe industry remains weary-footed as nimble neighbor runs over
Business 30 October 2017 10:09
Over 40% of Iranian banks’ loans goes to service sector
Business 21 October 2017 11:10