Iran's agricultural imports up by 17%

20 January 2018 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Value of Iran’s agricultural imports reached $7.665 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21), 18.6 percent more year-on-year.

The country imported 14.145 million tons of agricultural products during the period, which is 9.8 percent more compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the data released by Iran’s Agriculture Ministry.

Agricultural products had 21.1 percent share in Iran’s overall imports in the 9-month period in terms of value and 57.4 percent in terms of volume.

Agronomic products topped the list of imports with 88.68 percent share in terms of volume, followed by horticultural products (7.9 percent) and livestock (1.6 percent).

In terms of value, agronomic products ranked first with 70 percent share, followed by horticultural products (16 percent) and livestock (10.6 percent).

Corn fodder topped the list of imports in terms of volume. Iran imported 4.972 million tons of corn fodder, followed by feed barley (1.849 million tons), soybean (1.672 million tons), rice (1.044 million tons) and soybean meal (903,710 tons).

Meanwhile, corn fodder ($1.115 billion), rice ($983 million), soybean ($748.7 million), banana ($403 million) and sugar ($378.9 million) topped the list of Iran’s agricultural imports in terms of value.

Iranian officials say the country’s annual agricultural output stands at 120 million tons, worth at $80 million. The figure includes 82 million tons of crops, 20 million tons of horticultural products, 14 million tons of livestock, and over one million tons of fishery products.

