Iran increases Reshadat oilfield‎'s output

25 January 2018 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Oil production in Iran's Reshadat oilfield, located in the Persian Gulf, has reached 20,000 barrels per day, according to Mohammad Hossein Daneshfar, production director of Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC).

Iran has started oil production from the CR-10 well, after completing the electricity supply facility to W0 wellhead platform, Daneshfar said, the public Relation department of the IOOC said.

The drilling of the CR-10 well was completed in 2010 in line with the development plan of the field, however after a while the development plan was halted and the production stopped due to fall of the reservoir’s pressure, the official said.

The well has became operational again with a preliminary output of 4,000 barrels per day, he added.

Daneshfar said that the production capacity of this oil field will increase in the future through implementing the plans for completing some other wells at the field.

The Reshadat oilfield, which was discovered in 1965 and initially developed by the Italian company IMINICO, is located 110 kilometers southwest of Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.

The oil of this field together with the oil of Resalat field is transferred to Lavan by an 18-inch pipeline. Iran eyes to boost the Reshadat oilfield output to 65,000 barrels per day.

The development project of Reshadat oilfield has envisaged drilling 29 wells in the field.

Reshadat ‎ contains 4.6 billion barrels of in-situ oil reserves.

