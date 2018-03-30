Iran’s non-oil export performance, based on sectors

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

While Iran's industry ministry has earlier announced that the countyr's mineral exports increased by 60 percent, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) put the figure at 18 percent.

Iran exported 25 million tons of minerals, worth $1.449 billion during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018), the TPOI said in its latest monthly report.

The mineral sector exports registered a rise by 18 percent in terms of value and a fall by 7 percent in terms of volume, year-on-year, according to TPOI.

Meanwhile the industry ministry’s report says that Iran exported $1.937 billion worth of mineral products during the 11-month period, registering a 60.3 percent increase year-on-year. However, the volume of the exports (26.021 million tons) was 0.7 percent less compared to the 11-month period of the preceding year, according to the ministry.

Mineral sector exports isn't the only field, where the two official bodies have published contradictory figures.

The TPOI put the agriculture sector exports at 3.814 million tons, $3.546 billion, 10 and 4 percent less in terms of volume and value respectively, year-on-year.

In industry ministry report agricultural products stood at 3.802 million tons, 7.3 percent less in comparison to the 11-month period of the preceding year.

The value of Iran’s agricultural exports accounted to $2.973 billion or 3.8 percent less, year on year, according to the ministry data.

Iran exported 15.796 million tons of gas condensate, worth $6.33 billion in the 11-month period, which, compared to the same period last year, indicates a 7.4 percent decrease in volume and 5.4 percent in value.

The Islamic Republic also exported $421 million worth of hand-made carpets and handicrafts in the 11-month period, 19 percent more year-on-year, according to TPOI.

Meanwhile according to the industry ministry data, Iran exported $406 million worth of hand-made carpets and handicrafts in the period (17.2 percent increase).

The industry sector products maintained their largest share among Iran’s non-oil exports during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year.

The country exported $15.7 billion worth of industrial products during the period, 21 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic exported 37.85 million tons of industrial products, indicating a rise by 23 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year.

The petrochemical products ranked second among Iran’s non-oil exports in the period. During the 11-month period, the value of Iran’s petrochemical exports decreased by 4.02 percent to $14.222 billion.

Meanwhile the volume of petrochemical exports registered a fall by 6.4 percent to 35.448 million tons in the same span of time, according to the TPOI.

In the 11-month period, Iran’s total non-oil exports, which include gas condensate and natural gas as well, stood at $41.69 billion, which indicates a 5 percent rise.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news