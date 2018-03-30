Hotel construction slows down in Iranian capital city

30 March 2018 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan to present tourism opportunities in Russia's Yekaterinburg
Tourism 29 March 17:13
The National highlights Baku’s tourism potential
Society 28 March 20:19
Iranians lead among tourists visiting Azerbaijan for Novruz holiday
Tourism 28 March 11:15
PM: Turkey expects over 30M tourists in 2018
Tourism 27 March 14:50
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to restore bus routes
Tourism 23 March 11:31
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan can offer a lot in sphere of tourism - Mladen Ivanic (Exclusive)
Tourism 23 March 08:05
Uzbekistan to increase cargo flow to Kazakhstan, Russia via new railway
Economy news 22 March 12:00
AzTA: Tourism sector development visible in Azerbaijan
Tourism 19 March 20:40
Baku hotels lower prices
Tourism 19 March 19:48
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to launch regular railway connection
Tourism 19 March 14:37
Tajikistan approves visa-free regime with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19 March 14:24
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan eye to increase foreign tourist flow twofold
Tourism 17 March 13:49
Uzbekistan expecting tourist flow growth in 2018
Tourism 16 March 11:26
Uzbekistan eyes to become one of leaders in world tourism industry
Tourism 16 March 10:57
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to simplify visa regime for foreign tourists
Tourism 14 March 15:22
Uzbekistan eyes considerable increase of tourist flow from Western Europe
Tourism 14 March 12:58
UAE to launch investment projects in Kazakhstan’s northern region
Economy news 14 March 12:48
Uzbek bank to issue tourism loans
Tourism 13 March 13:52