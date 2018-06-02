Iran sets sight on China to export mineral products

2 June 2018 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China’s 7th freight train arrives in Iran – Official
Business 30 May 14:26
China’s imports from Iran increase, exports remain flat
Business 30 May 12:50
New US sanctions not to affect Iran-China ties: official
Business 26 May 09:28
Iran’s 1st ever fully automated mineral exports terminal to be built in Chabahar port
Business 24 May 11:25
Iran developing mines to produce 55 mln tons of steel: official
Business 23 May 14:18
New US sanctions not to affect Iran-China ties: official
Business 23 May 13:48
Growth trend of Iran’s steel sector continues
Business 16 May 10:48
Iran opens LC to implement joint railway project with China
Business 1 May 21:55
China to finance major gas project in Iran
Business 30 April 19:09
Latest on Iran-China trade
Business 30 April 12:34
Minerals, construction materials transport via Iran’s ports increases
Business 29 April 17:43
China, Iran sign strategic petrochemical deal
Business 29 April 09:58
Iran calls on Russia, China for joint strategy against US policies
Politics 26 April 14:27
China, Iran sign strategic petrochemical deal
Business 25 April 22:18
China’s imports from Iran increase versus exports
Business 19 March 09:19
Value of Iran’s mineral exports increase amid volume fall
Business 18 March 10:22
China’s imports from Iran increase versus exports
Business 17 March 14:56
China remains top source of Iran’s imports
Business 10 March 12:54