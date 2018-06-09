Russian firms preparing bids to develop Shadegan oilfield – Iranian official

Tehran, Iran, June 9

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad- Trend:



The director of Marun Oil and Gas Production Company said two Russian firms are preparing their technical proposals for the development of Shadegan oilfield located in southern Iran.



"Two Russian companies, along with their two Iranian partners, are preparing their technical proposals (to develop Shadegan oilfield)," Jahangir Pourhang told the YCJ news agency on June 6.



He added that the proposals will be later submitted to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company’s (NISOC) committee of experts will study their plans and take the final decision.



"Within the next two to three months, it will be certainly clear which companies have been selected to develop the Shadegan field," he said.



The Shadegan oilfield is located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan. It was discovered in 1968 and the production was started in 1988. The field has 23 km in length, 6 km in width and includes two reservoirs. Shadegan field currently has 20 active oil wells and crude oil production is 7,000 barrels per day.



In June 2017, Tatneft was one of the new entries along with Russia’s Gazprom Neft and Rosneft, which National Iranian Oil Company added to its list of international companies eligible to bid for Iran’s massive oil and gas projects.



Last year, Tatneft signed a memorandum of understanding with National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC) for carrying oilfield development studies on Shadegan oilfield in Khuzestan province.



The state-run Zarubezhneft also submitted the result of its ‎technical survey on Shadegan Oilfield to the NISOC.



Besides the aforementioned oil firms, Schlumberger has also signed an agreement to survey ‎the oilfield.



The NISOC, Iran's largest oil company, produces about 83 percent of crude oil and 16 percent of natural gas in the country. The company has earlier signed deals with Schlumberger, Tenco (affiliated to IRGC), Pergas (a consortium of international companies), MAPNA Group and Persia Oil & Gas Industry Development Co. for carrying out development studies of four fields of Parsi, Karanj, Rag-e Sefid and Shadegan, including nine oil reserves.



The nine reserves include Asmari, Pabdeh and Khami in Karanj field, three reserves in Asmari, Bangestan and Khami in Rag Sefid field, Asmari field in Parsi field and two reserves of Asmari and Bangestan in Shadegan field.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news