Iran unveils home appliance sector performance

10 June 2018 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
No obstacle to Iran’s SCO membership – envoy
Politics 14:02
Iran’s export to Azerbaijan grows 66%
Business 12:49
Iran’s income from joint oilfields with Iraq significant – official
Business 12:43
Private sector steps up effort to salvage Iran’s economy
Business 12:42
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10:19
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 09:54
Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran
Politics 00:12
Rouhani expresses support for peace and security in Afghanistan
Politics 9 June 20:24
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 8 June 17:40
Phases 13, 22, 24 of South Pars waiting for imports of CRA pipes
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:17
Iran to use its legal capacities against Boeing - minister
Iran 8 June 17:15
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 15:38