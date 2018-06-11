Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland – Official

Tehran, Iran, June 11



By A.Shirazi- Trend:



Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization is in talks with Germany and Switzerland to send its trained manpower to the European countries, the head of the organization said.



“I held two separate meetings with the head and director of international relations of Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training,” Suleiman Pakseresht told Mehr news agency on June 11 after wrapping up his visits to Switzerland and Germany.



We agreed to increase our cooperation in the sector vocational education, hold joint workshops and retrain Iranian teachers, he added.



Pakseresht also sat down with Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation Mauro Dell'Ambrogio.



“During the meeting, both sides decided to strengthen their ties by organizing educational workshops and exchanging educators,” he said.



The Iranian official further said that he also had held a meeting with the head of the Federal Institute of German Technical and Vocational Education in Berlin during which they discussed ways to re-organize management training at Iran’s technical and vocational organization.



“We are in negotiations with German officials to send Iranian manpower to the country”, Pakseresht concluded.



On March 5, Germany’s Stiftung Bildung and Handwerk (Education and Craft Foundation) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Technical and Vocational Training Organization and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.



Based on the MoU, Iranian educators and teachers of vocational schools will be trained by German experts in the field. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development will finance the project and the Iranian side will provide the facilities and required personnel.



The MoU stipulates that SBH will transfer its dual education system methods to the Iranian side over three years to encourage Iranian industries and private sector to train their workforce.

