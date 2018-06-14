Iran to hold Intl. forum on exports to Caspian states

Last year, top diplomats from Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan agreed on details of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news The Caspian Sea is the largest enclosed body of water on Earth by area and is variously classed as the world’s largest lake or a full-fledged sea.

The role of free trade zones in improving exports and increasing the efficiency of ports in preparing the ground for international multimodal companies in exports among the five Caspian Sea littoral states will be among the major topics to be discussed at the conference, Rezvani said.