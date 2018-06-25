Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show to be held in Sept. – spokesman

Tehran, Iran, June 25



By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:



The 1st International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in September, the spokesman of the exhibition said.



The first International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) will be held in Tehran on September 1-4 at Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Complex, Mojtaba Rad told Trend on June 25.



He added that more than 200 domestic and foreign companies from various European and Asia countries, including Turkey, India, the UAE, and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), would attend the international event.



When asked about the potential presence of Azerbaijani companies in the upcoming gas exhibition, the spokesman said, “We are working on Azerbaijani companies and our cooperation with them (in gas field) is important to us”.



"Certainly, we can have more serious and extensive interaction with Azerbaijani firms in the next round of IRGS in 2019," Rad said.



Iran’s gas reserves account for 18 percent of world’s total. The reserves of Russia and Qatar account for 17.3 percent and 13 percent of the global total, respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news