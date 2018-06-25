Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show to be held in Sept. – spokesman

25 June 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 25

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

The 1st International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in September, the spokesman of the exhibition said.

The first International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) will be held in Tehran on September 1-4 at Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Complex, Mojtaba Rad told Trend on June 25.

He added that more than 200 domestic and foreign companies from various European and Asia countries, including Turkey, India, the UAE, and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), would attend the international event.

When asked about the potential presence of Azerbaijani companies in the upcoming gas exhibition, the spokesman said, “We are working on Azerbaijani companies and our cooperation with them (in gas field) is important to us”.

"Certainly, we can have more serious and extensive interaction with Azerbaijani firms in the next round of IRGS in 2019," Rad said.

Iran’s gas reserves account for 18 percent of world’s total. The reserves of Russia and Qatar account for 17.3 percent and 13 percent of the global total, respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Sanctions delay drilling work at Iran's Kish gas field
Business 8 June 10:47
9th Iran Gas Trunkline to come on stream by year-end - NIGC
Business 7 June 15:23
Sanctions delay drilling work at Iran's Kish gas field
Business 7 June 11:41
Iran seeks to localize technical services in gas refineries
Business 19 May 14:36
Iran unveils gas swap details with Azerbaijan
Business 14 May 19:32
Iran discovers new gas layer in border with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Business 10 May 09:23
Iran unveils gas swap details with Azerbaijan
Business 8 May 16:21
Iran discovers new gas layer in border with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Business 8 May 10:39
China to finance major gas project in Iran
Business 30 April 19:09
Iran, China sign MoU for LNG plant manufacturing
Business 26 April 11:01
Iran’s gas export to northwestern neighbors surpasses 10 bcm
Business 18 April 19:40
Iran’s sweet gas output registers increase
Business 17 April 16:20
Iran’s gas export to northwestern neighbors surpasses 10 bcm
Business 16 April 12:19
Iran’s sweet gas output registers increase
Business 14 April 16:09
Total holds tenders worth 700M euro for Iran’s gas field development
Business 10 April 17:58
Tender: Iran’s NIGC to buy Emerson safety gas detector
Tenders 23 March 15:01
Iran launches first sweetening unit in Phase 13 of South Pars
Business 23 March 13:54
Iran hits new record regarding gas storage
Business 14 February 08:42