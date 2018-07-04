Electricity shortage forces Iran to change work hours of state structures in Tehran

4 July 2018 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Electricity shortage has forced the Iranian administration to change work hours of the state bodies and non-governmental public institutes in capital city of Tehran, in order to save electricity.

According to a decree issued by the Governor General office of Tehran Province, working hours of all government agencies and offices, banks, municipalities and other public non-governmental organizations will start at 6:00 local time and end at 14:00.

The new working schedule will be in force till July 22, 2018, considering the ongoing summer heat and necessity for “saving and consumption management of the electricity,” according to the decree.

Iranian officials say that Tehran Province’s power demand increases by about 150-200 megawatts with the rise of each degree Celsius in temperature.

In recent days, several cities in Iran including the capital Tehran have experienced rolling blackouts caused by a spike in demand for electricity in the summer heat and a shortage of water to keep power stations running.

Reportedly residents of Tehran, Kermanshah, Ardabil, and Isfahan have experienced several hours without electricity. Even elevators and traffic lights have stopped working.

Some provinces have announced a schedule for hours of electricity in which various districts will be without electricity for two hours every day.

The consumption of electrical power in Iran hit 56,672 megawatts at 16:38 local time, on July 2, which was a historic high record in Iran’s electricity consumption.

The peak was due to waves of heat that swept the country, and resulted in electricity cut in mega cities.

