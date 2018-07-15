South Korea-Iran trade falls by over 16%

15 July 2018 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Umid Niayesh - Trend:

The South Korea-Iran trade turnover amounted to $5.126 billion in January-June 2018, 16.5 percent less year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the Korean Customs Service.

The negative balance of South Korea in trade with Iran amounted to $1.68 billion during the first half of 2018.

South Korea exported $1.72 billion worth of goods to Iran in the six-month period, which is less by 15 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

Meanwhile, the country’s imports from Iran hit $3.4 billion in the same span of time, indicating a fall by 17 percent compared to January-June 2017.

Iran-South Korea trade in 2017-2018 (1,000 USD)

Month

2018

2017

Export change %

Import change %

Export

Import

Trade balance

Export

Import

Trade balance

1

312 115

521 811

- 209 696

327 842

785 219

-457 377

-5

-34

2

239 240

638 268

- 399 028

296 578

740 799

- 444 221

-19

-14

3

310 077

748 773

- 438 696

301 688

1 023 745

- 722 057

3

-27

4

238 068

664 285

- 426 217

371 711

610 414

- 238 703

-36

9

5

299 601

416 857

-117 256

370 263

450 133

- 79 870

-19

-7

6

322 704

413 391

- 90 687

366 342

491 416

-125 074

-12

-16

Total

1 721 805

3 403 385

- 1 681 580

2 034 424

4 101 726

- 2 067 302

-15

-17

The trade fall between the two countries comes after a huge rise in 2017. The Iran-South Korea trade volume hit $12 billion last year, witnessing a rise by 43.6 percent compared to 2016.

Iran-South Korea trade in 2016-2017 (1,000 USD)

2017

2016

Growth rate %

Export

Import

Export

Import

Export

Import

Total

4,021,060

7,989,300

3,716,566

4,647,659

92.43

58.17

South Korea imported $7.99 billion worth of commodities, including oil, from Iran in January-December 2017, which is more by 58 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

The country also exported $4 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic in the 12-month period, registering a 92 percent rise compared to 2016.

---

