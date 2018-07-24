Iran calls for FAO’s active role in combating dust storms

Tehran, Iran, July 24

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

An Iranian deputy minister of agriculture said sand and dust storms have many negative impacts on the agricultural sector, calling on the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to play a more constructive role in addressing dust storm threats in Iran.

The Iranian government is implementing watershed plans in a bid to combat drought and manage water resources, Khalil Aghaei said in a recent meeting with Daniel Gustafson, FAO’s Deputy Director-General for Programs, the official website of the ministry said.

He added that the country is also taking measures to protect jungles and develop green vegetation cover across the country.

Aghaei further pointed to the government’s plans to combat dust storms inside and outside the country urging the FAO to develop plans and fight the issue in the region.

Gustafson, for his part, hailed Iran’s active role in managing natural resources and said FAO was ready to enhance its regional cooperation with Iran in different fields.

A dust storm is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.

