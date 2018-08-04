Iran in talks to join Eurasian Customs Union, official says

4 August 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 4

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Deputy head of the Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce said Iran is on the verge of joining the Eurasian Customs Union (EACU).

The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to join the Eurasian Customs Union following the returning US sanctions, Kaveh Zargaran told Tasnim news agency on August 4.

He added that preparatory talks to pave the way for Iran’s membership in the customs union have been held.

Noting that Tehran plans to enhance its all-out ties with Moscow, the official said Iran’s membership in the EACU would increase the country’s exports to all the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia in particular.

The customs union is a principal task of the Eurasian Economic Community, established in 2000, and now succeeded by the Eurasian Economic Union. No customs are levied on goods travelling within the customs union and - unlike a free trade area - members of the customs union impose a common external tariff on all goods entering the union. One of the consequences of the customs union is that the Eurasian Economic Union negotiates as a single entity in international trade deals, instead of individual member states negotiating for themselves.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran says to take delivery of ATR planes tomorrow
Business 12:01
No plan for gasoline rationing in Iran - deputy minster
Oil&Gas 3 August 15:57
Iran’s non-oil exports to Brazil on steep rise
Economy news 3 August 15:09
Iran using modern irrigation systems to counter droughts
Society 3 August 12:53
Khaf-Herat railroad to be launched in Iran soon
Economy news 3 August 10:43
MPs to question president Rouhani on economic woes
Politics 3 August 08:54
Latest
Uzbekistan may open very own crowdfunding platform
Economy news 12:22
Iran says to take delivery of ATR planes tomorrow
Business 12:01
Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders creating modern business centers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:50
Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan-Tekeli gas pipeline ready for operation
Oil&Gas 11:43
Uzbek-Korean company announces tender
Turkmenistan 11:24
Israel intercepts Swedish yacht trying to break through Gaza blockade
Israel 10:55
Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July
Arab World 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 68 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate
China 10:08