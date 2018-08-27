Iran’s oil export to Turkey significantly falls in June

27 August 2018 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s gas exports to Turkey down by nearly half
Business 16:18
Iran supplies over half of Turkey’s oil demand
Business 6 August 18:26
Iran becomes Turkey’s 3rd gas supplier
Business 6 August 17:26
Iran rejects remarks by US assistant secretary on Tehran-Ankara ties (Exclusive)
Business 21 July 17:21
Iran working with Turkey to create integrated agricultural info system
Business 18 July 14:36
Iran government's condensate, oil product revenues fall
Business 15 July 12:36
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase bypass level indicators
Tenders 18:38
Armenia in hysterics because of new Moscow-Baku alliance on Caspian Sea
Commentary 18:12
Proceeds to SOFAZ’s budget from sale of Azerbaijan’s profit oil, gas increase
Oil&Gas 18:02
Azerbaijan eyes to actively develop gastronomic tourism (Exclusive)
Tourism 18:02
Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save JCPOA
Politics 17:37
Iran’s petrochemical products export surges over 4 months
Business 17:27
Share of natural gas in Turkey's electricity production exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 17:26
Uzbekistan Railways to launch high-speed trains on modernized railway
Uzbekistan 17:25
Forest fire in Istanbul
Turkey 17:13