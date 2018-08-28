China sets sight on Iran’s small-scale LNG industry

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 28

Trend:

Iran and China explored investment opportunities in the Islamic Republic’s LNG (liquefied natural gas) industry, a report said.

According to the report carried by Shana news agency on August 28, Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry, Aryana Petro Tavan (APT) Co. and China Fortune Holdings participated in a conference on cryogenic air separation and mini-LNG in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the conference, the Chinese firm discussed business opportunities in Iran’s small-scale liquefied natural gas projects.

Production capacities of small-scale LNG plants vary from 2,000 to 500,000 tons a year. By comparison, a typical large-scale plant has a production capacity between 2.5 and 7.5 million tons of LNG per year.

With limited production capacity, mini-LNG plants are suitable for the supply of small amounts of liquefied gas to far-flung regions using tanker trucks.

