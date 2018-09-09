Tehran ready to meet Pakistan’s energy needs – envoy

9 September 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9

Trend:

The Iranian ambassador to Islamabad said Tehran was ready to implement a long-awaited gas pipeline project between Iran and Pakistan and help meet Pakistan’s energy needs.

“Tehran is ready to meet Pakistan’s energy needs,” Mehdi Honardoost said, according to IRNA on September 9.

He added that the implementation of Iran-Pakistan gas project could help stimulate the country’s economy.

The envoy said the project would fall under the category of the new US sanctions against Tehran.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, which stretches for 900 kilometers only in Iran, has been designed to help populous Pakistan overcome its growing energy needs.

Pakistan has fallen short of constructing the 700-kilometer part of the pipeline on its territory.

