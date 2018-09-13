Iran building new thermal power plants, minister says

13 September 2018 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s power sector would suffer from sanctions-official
Business 09:22
EU eager to invest in Iran’s CO2-free energy projects
Business 12 September 12:06
Iran to enhance energy co-op with ECO, EU nations – official
Business 12 September 11:37
Iran suspends power contracts due to rising dollar – official
Business 11 September 18:29
Iran’s power sector would suffer from sanctions-official
Business 9 September 17:29
Iran suspends power contracts due to rising dollar – official
Business 9 September 15:16
Latest
Iran’s condensate exports witness fall by over 40%
Business 10:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch project on joint monitoring of transit traffic
Kazakhstan 10:34
U.S. invites China to trade talks as tariffs loom
US 10:23
Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project
Russia 10:21
Britain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
Europe 10:18
Belarus, Uzbekistan to create joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, engineering, agriculture
Uzbekistan 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Forest fire breaks out in Turkish province
Turkey 09:57
Turkey to switch to national currency in settlements for real estate sale, lease
Economy news 09:56