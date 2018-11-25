Iran announces volume of imported non-essential items

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

According to the foreign trade statistics of the Iranian Customs Office, 45 tons of pulleys, spindles and bobbins worth $401,178 were imported to Iran from the different countries during the first six months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018).

The products were imported from Germany, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Turkey, China and Switzerland.

Moreover, 13 tons of goods worth $203,204 were imported from Switzerland to Iran.

Such non-essential items are imported to Iran amid devaluation in Iran, as well as US sanctions imposed on Iran.

