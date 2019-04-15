Iran to put gas condensates up for sale at IRENEX

15 April 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Iran’s small industrial enterprises export their products to neighboring countries
Business 14:49
Zarif: Iran has very good relations with neighbors
Politics 14:36
Imports of goods via customs in Iran’s Kurdistan province drops 79%
Business 14:10
New airport at Iran's Chabahar to handle flights to Oman, UAE, Pakistan
Tourism 12:38
Bank lending to Tehran province farmers grows by 70%
Business 12:11
Latest
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Azerbaijan's large canned products manufacturer to resume operations
Economy 15:45
EDB: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to be around 3.4% in 2020
Economy 15:23
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Turkmenistan to hold state inspection of constructed industrial facilities
Economy 15:15
Beer production to increase in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Economy 15:14
Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix increasingly growing (VIDEO)
Society 15:09
Azerbaijan's big tea manufacturer to resume its activities
Economy 14:55
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank lower than supply
Finance 14:50