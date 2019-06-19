Iran's factories have difficulty in release of raw materials from customs

19 June 2019 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Foreign tourists’ passports won’t be stamped in Iran
Society 15:40
Loans worth over $14M issued to industrial enterprises in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 15:08
Iranol interested to export base oils to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran national digital currency is good for familiarization purpose - official
Economy 13:25
Iran's oil minister reacts to oil sale during sanctions
Oil&Gas 13:11
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery announces tender to buy pocket conveyor belt
Tenders 13:07
Latest
Foreign tourists’ passports won’t be stamped in Iran
Society 15:40
Uzbekistan, India to expand co-op in agriculture
Economy 15:38
Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China
Other News 15:18
Loans worth over $14M issued to industrial enterprises in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 15:08
The only aluminum manufacturer of Kazakhstan to increase output
Economy 15:06
Turkmenistan – leading polymer supplies to Russia
Economy 14:49
“CANSO 2020: BAKU” officially presented in Geneva (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Economy 14:49
Baku Network Expert Council head attends int’l conference in Vienna (PHOTO)
Politics 14:45
Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China
Other News 14:41