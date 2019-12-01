Iran may discover new oil field till end of Iranian year

1 December 2019 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Russia 05:19
Iran, IAEA agree to cooperate on 4 new nuclear projects
Iran 30 November 21:51
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 30
Iran 30 November 10:48
Iran aims to expand trade relations with Italy, involve private sector more
Business 30 November 10:00
TV production in Iran to exceed a million units by end of year
Business 30 November 09:37
Iran looks to take advantage of FIFA World Cup in Qatar to attract tourists
Tourism 29 November 17:22
Latest
Queen Elizabeth sends sympathies to families of London Bridge victims
Europe 11:21
Turkish expert: TANAP is giant project that will be game-changer in world energy markets
Oil&Gas 10:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Nov. 30 - Dec.1
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Giulietto Chiesa: TANAP's launch to strengthen Azerbaijan-Europe co-op
Oil&Gas 09:15
Avalanche kills two skiers in northwest Italy
Europe 08:45
9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash
US 08:07
Iraqi premier resigns, ministers to continue their work
Other News 07:25
New Zealand to expect more heat for summer
Other News 06:43
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 05:55