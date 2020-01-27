Iranian currency rates for Jan. 27

27 January 2020 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 15 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Jan. 27, compared to the rates on Jan. 25, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,318 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan. 27

Iranian rial on Jan. 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,858

54,929

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,262

43,237

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,386

4,391

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,636

4,642

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,198

6,196

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

589

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,168

138,231

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,172

27,169

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,503

38,430

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,403

5,405

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,236

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,919

31,961

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,618

27,757

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,908

2,913

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,062

7,073

1 Russian ruble

RUB

675

677

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,586

28,679

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,029

31,082

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,490

49,487

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

2,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,573

36,628

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,988

29,986

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,055

6,054

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

137,042

137,476

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,331

10,332

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,822

35,902

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,241

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,318

46,310

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,089

11,129

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,553

14,559

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,088

3,091

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,903

19,906

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,613

82,624

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,332

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,821 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,425 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 132,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,599 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

