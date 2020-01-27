Iranian currency rates for Jan. 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 15 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Jan. 27, compared to the rates on Jan. 25, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,318 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan. 27 Iranian rial on Jan. 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,858 54,929 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,262 43,237 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,386 4,391 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,636 4,642 1 Danish krone DKK 6,198 6,196 1 Indian rupee INR 588 589 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,168 138,231 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,172 27,169 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,503 38,430 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,919 31,961 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,618 27,757 1 South African rand ZAR 2,908 2,913 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,062 7,073 1 Russian ruble RUB 675 677 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,586 28,679 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,029 31,082 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,490 49,487 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,314 2,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,573 36,628 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,988 29,986 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,055 6,054 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 137,042 137,476 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,331 10,332 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,822 35,902 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,241 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,318 46,310 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,089 11,129 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,553 14,559 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,088 3,091 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,903 19,906 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,613 82,624 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,821 rials, and the price of $1 is 131,425 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 132,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,599 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news