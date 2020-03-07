Iran announces volume of tax revenues
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
The amount of taxes paid in Iran stood at 1.34 quadrillion rials (about $ 31.9 billion) during the period from March 21, 2019 to February 29, 2020, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.
Reportedly, about 95 percent of the tax payments envisaged in the budget have been made.
Iran's budget envisages 1.42 quadrillion rials (about $ 33.8 billion) for taxes.
The Iranian Taxation Authority has announced that the volume of taxes paid during the first ten months of the current Iranian year stood at 1.14 quadrillion rials (about $ 27.1 billion).
Latest
Competitions of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue in Baku National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics
President Aliyev: We are vehemently fighting attempts to distort truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists
President Aliyev: All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to identify facts of mask shortage and apply most severe punishment to those committing this
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are