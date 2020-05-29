Turkey cement export to Iran plunges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of cement from Turkey to Iran decreased by 40.61 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $3.9 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to Iran dropped by 57.07 percent compared to April 2019, and amounted to $685,000.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets made up over $1.1 billion from January through April 2020, which equals the same period of 2019.

The cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.2 percent of the country’s total export over the reporting period.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $231.7 million in April 2020, which is 25.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

In April 2020, export of cement from Turkey to international markets amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey’s export of cement amounted to $3.5 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu