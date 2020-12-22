Tabriz-Sahand freeway opens in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 22

The Tabriz-Sahand freeway in Iran was officially inaugurated today, in a ceremony attended by Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, and a group of senior officials from East Azerbaijan Province, Trend reports via IRNA.

The Tabriz-Sahand freeway has been built jointly with the government and private sector's participation.

Some 40 percent of the funds allocated for the project, has been provided by the government. the value of the project is $142 million.