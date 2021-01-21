Iran ready to build Herat-Mazar-i-Sharif railway: Roads min.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to construct Herat-Mazar-i-Sharif Railway in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of setting up an educational course for training staff and personnel of Afghanistan Railway Company in Tehran on Tue., Mohammad Eslami said that establishing lasting peace in the region is the main strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran has also expressed its readiness to connect Khaf-Herat Railway to Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan.

The progress and development of neighboring states is tied with the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Peace and security of regional and neighboring countries is tantamount to peace and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

One of Iran's lasting strategies is to make every effort to ensure lasting peace in the region, to prevent foreigners from interfering in the destiny of nations, Eslami stressed.

“Development and progress is essential to improve quality of life of people. We are always ready to help and support people of Afghanistan to show a cultural and historical connection in all areas and show the world that cultured nations can put their countries towards the development track relying upon their God-given wealth and natural resources.”