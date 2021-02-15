Iran's Rouhani voices concerns about delay in approval of budget bill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

The Iranian President said that important issues such as the approval of the country's budget should not be delayed due to fruitless disputes.

The amendments to the next Iranian year`s budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021) were presented at the meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters today on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to IRNA, the amendments to the budget bill are going to submit to the parliament soon. Accordingly, the provision of importing the essential goods with the preferred foreign currency rate as well as the necessary resources for the development of the country was remained untouched.

President Hassan Rouhani stated at the meeting that the necessity of the current economic situation of the country and at the same time the expectations of the people is to create calm.

“Any delay in approving the country's budget can affect the economy and damage people's livelihoods,” he said.

Considering the international developments and possible changes in global interactions, public expectations, especially in the capital market, were discussed during today`s meeting.

Rouhani went on to note that the provision of basic goods at preferential foreign exchange rates will be the definitive policy of the government until the end.

On February 2, Iranian lawmakers rejected the administration’s proposed budget bill for the next fiscal year, as President Hassan Rouhani has warned of “serious harms” to the economy with changes to the basics of the budget.

Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has described petrodollars as an unreliable source of income, calling for a budget reform plan with new sources of revenues.