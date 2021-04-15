Iran resumes flights to UK

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.15

Iran is to lift the suspension of flights to the UK while all flights from Iran to France have been banned due to the Coronavirus situation, said the spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization.

"By approval of the Health Ministry the restriction on flights to the UK would be lifted," said Mohammad Hassan Zeybakhsh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

" UK has been removed from the list of special countries with Coronavirus infection while France added to the list of banned flights. Iran restricted flights from 39 countries that are in the special condition list and banned the countries that are considered with high risk requires new testing in Iran," he said.

Zeybakhsh went on to note that France, Botswana, Brazil, Czech Republic, Iraq, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, South Africa, and Zambia are in the list of countries with special conditions with the UK variant infection.

"Albania, Andorra, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Egypt, Ecuador, Hungary, Jordan, Kosovo, Leetonia, Lebanon, Malta, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Palestine, Santa Lucia, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovenia, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania, the Emirates are in high risk of the disease list. It is mandatory for passengers of high-risk countries to provide negative PCR test with 96 hours credibility and taking new test after arrival to the country," he added.

Previously following the request of the National Headquarter to Control Coronavirus, Iran has stopped flights from London after the spread of Coronavirus mutation in the United Kingdom in February while the Civil Aviation Organization has ordered domestic airline companies and travel agencies to ban ticket sale for indirect and direct Tehran- London flights.