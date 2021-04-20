Iranian private sector to import 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 20

The head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Massoud Khansari announced that the experienced companies have managed to sign a contract to buy 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports via ILNA.

"Although the country's most important problem is economy, coronavirus still affects the society," Khansari said.

“The service and administrative sectors have either closed or reduced their workload, but production cannot be shut down,” he said. "The only thing that can help this situation is the vaccine."

Announcing the signing of a contract for the import of 6 million doses of vaccine by the private sector, he said that the Chamber of Commerce is managing this issue, based on social responsibility.

“Most of the vaccines are pre-sold and the market is almost empty, but the experienced companies succeeded to sign a contract to buy 6 million doses of the vaccine,” he added.

Khansari said that the main target of importing these vaccines is the production sector and especially the workers.

He went on to say that the foreign currency allocated for import of the 6 million dosses vaccine was at free market rate (240,000 rial per dollar).

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.