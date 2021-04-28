Iran launches speed management plan

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 28

Trend:

Iran has officially launched the speed management plan with the support of the World Health Organization, said Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

"With the WHO participation, we were the first country in the Middle East to launch the speed management plan," said Eslami.

He explained that this plan would help revise and adjust the 'driving culture', along with maintaining the driving speed in the country.

"Based on this plan, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development would implement certain actions regarding driving, and police would help manage these measures, to secure safe transportation," he said.

"So far, we set the minimum speed for roads, based on the road designs," he said.

"The plan is being implemented in three provinces," Eslami said. "Step by step we will transform all roads to smart roads."

"Smart roads would use messages, digital boards to alert drivers," he said.